Bay-Waveland Schools Superintendent Dr. Sandra Reed on Monday afternoon notified parents of students at Bay Middle School that a male student had been caught taking and sharing a video of a female student in one of the school’s restrooms.
“A male student gained visual access to the girls’ restroom by crawling through the ceiling tiles,” Reed said in a robo-call to parents. “The student was then able to take video of a female student in the restroom and posted it to SnapChat, which was then shared with many other students.”
Reed said school officials “were able to identify the offender.”
“From a school perspective, the student will be punished to the fullest extent available by law, and the matter has been turned over to law enforcement officials,” Reed said. … “This incident emphasizes the importance of reviewing the content on the phones of all of our children.
“On behalf of the district, I sincerely apologize” to parents, students and the community.
“We’re working to ensure an incident such as this never occurs again.
