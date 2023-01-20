Two Bay St. Louis men have been arrested after allegedly breaking into a commercial storage facility in Pass Christian and taking more than $14,000 worth of stored possessions.
Marlon Jackson Jr., 47, and Charles Parker, 43, were charged with seven counts of commercial burglary each and transported to the Harrison County Jail. Harrison County’s Judge Diane Ladner and Judge Brandon Ladner set bond for the two men at $140,000 each.
According to a press release from the Pass Christian Police Department, officers responded to reports of burglaries at the storage facility on Dec. 10.
“On Dec. 13, after thorough analysis,” Parker was “established as a suspect, and arrest warrants were secured through Harrison County Justice Court,” according to the release.
Officers of the Pearl River Police Department in Louisiana took Parker into custody on Jan. 13, according to the release.
“On Jan. 17, arrest warrants were secured for … Jackson through Harrison County Justice Court,” the release said.
“On Jan. 18, investigators with the Pass Christian Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s (Office), Slidell Police Department and Pearl River Police Department executed a search warrant on the residence of Marlon Jackson Jr.,” according to the release. Jackson “was taken into custody without incident. Property was recovered from the scene and will be returned to its rightful owners.”
“This has been a joint investigation and we would like to thank all of the agencies who have assisted,” Pass Christian police said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.