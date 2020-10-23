A Bay St. Louis man was shot to death on Thursday evening while sitting in a car on Keller Street.
The Bay St. Louis Police Department responded to a shooting on the 300 block of Keller Street at approximately 11:21 p.m. on Thursday, Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. said In a press release.
“A witness reported numerous shots fired into an occupied vehicle,” Ponthieux said. “A single victim, identified as 30-year-old Trellis Burnett of Bay St. Louis, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Burnett subsequently died at the hospital from his injuries.”
Burnett was questioned in May 2019 in the shooting death of another Bay St. Louis man, Delfred Lewis Jr., in Gulfport.
Ponthieux said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information can contact the Bay St. Louis Police Department at (228) 467-9222. You can also contact Crimestoppers at (877) 787-5898 or submit a tip via the web at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.