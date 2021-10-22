District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced on Friday that a Bay St. Louis man will serve six years in prison in a 2020 drug case.
Willie Davis Lewis, 54, of Bay St. Louis pled guilty this week at the Hancock County Courthouse to Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Evidence, Parker said.
"Judge Larry Bourgeois sentenced Lewis to six years to serve in prison day-for-day to run concurrent on each charge," Parker said in a press release Friday. "Judge Bourgeois order this sentence will run consecutive to a 20-year sentence previously imposed by Judge Bourgeois in May 2021 on a probation revocation."
The case stemmed from a May 7, 2020 traffic stop by Hancock County Narcotics agents on Highway 90 in Bay St. Louis for a seatbelt violation. Upon making contact, agents observed Lewis attempting to destroy narcotics, Parker said.
"After removing Lewis from the vehicle, agents recovered bags of methamphetamine and marijuana in the car," Parker said.
During an interview with police, “Lewis admitted to trying to swallow the illegal narcotics prior to arrest,” said Assistant District Attorney Chris Daniel, who prosecuted the case.
Lewis was prosecuted as a habitual offender. During the investigation, it was determined that Lewis had four prior convictions for drug distribution. Lewis also had a pending indictment in Biloxi for possession with intent to distribute heroin.
As a result of his habitual offender sentence, Lewis will not be eligible for any type of early release while he is serving his six-year sentence, Parker said.
