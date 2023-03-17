A Bay St. Louis, Mississippi man was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration said in a press release Friday.
Joseph Henry, III, 45, of Bay St. Louis, MS was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.
According to court records, On Dec.2, 2021, Hancock County sheriff's deputies went to a residence in Bay St Louis to locate a subject with active felony warrants. At the residence, deputies found Henry and over 1 pound of Marijuana, 848 dosage units of MDMA, and 312 dosage units of counterfeit Oxycodone containing 41.77grams of fentanyl.
Henry was indicted by a federal grand jury on Aug. 26, 2022. He pled guilty on Dec. 15, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.
