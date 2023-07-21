A Bay St. Louis man was sentenced to 136 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Reynard Joseph Elzy, 40, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.
According to court records, a confidential source purchased methamphetamine from Elzy in Bay St. Louis. A search warrant was executed on Elzy’s residence and additional narcotics and a firearm were found. Elzy was on parole through the Mississippi Department of Corrections at the time of the offense.
Elzy was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 25, 2023. He pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on April 19, 2023.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.
