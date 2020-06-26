A Bay St. Louis man will have to serve at least five years in prison this week in a 2018 child pornography case.
“Colby Isaiah Johnson, 23, entered an open plea to one count of Child Exploitation related to the transmission and possession of child pornography uncovered during Operation Trick or Treat in October 2018,” Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said in a press release Friday. “He was sentenced to 15 years, with 10 years suspended and five to serve, by Hancock County Circuit Court Judge Christopher L. Schmidt.”
Fitch said the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Division represented the state in the case, as well as another in Rankin County.
Operation Trick or Treat was a state-wide sting conducted in 2018 by then-Attorney General Jim Hood’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that netted several suspects throughout Mississippi. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office and Bay St. Louis and Waveland police departments assisted the task force during the operation.
