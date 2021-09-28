A Bay St. Louis man on Monday pled guilty in the 2016 murder of Jeremy Fountain.
District Attorney W. Crosby Parker said that 33 year-old Drew Daniel Bourgeois on Monday pled guilty to one count of Second-Degree Murder before Circuit Judge Larry Bourgeois.
The judge sentenced the defendant — a.k.a. “Creep” — to 40 years in prison, suspending 10, leaving 30 years to serve, Parker said, with five years of post-release supervision.
“The case began on July 11, 2016, the Waveland Police Department responded to Chesapeake Street in Shoreline Park where a body was located,” Parker said in a press release. “The body was believed to be Jeremy Fountain, who had been missing since July 1, 2016. Investigators initially developed Brad Fitch and Drew Bourgeois as suspects in the murder. During an interview with police, Fitch identified the defendant as the person who shot Jeremy Fountain, and stated that the defendant asked him and a juvenile to assist in cleaning up the Hancock County crime scene. Investigators also located various witnesses who stated that in the days following July 1, 2016, the defendant made statements indicating that he shot someone, and in some instances, witnesses stated the defendant identified Jeremy Fountain as the person he shot.”
Assistant District Attorney Chris Daniel said in the release that a DNA analysis positively identified the victim as Fountain, and an autopsy revealed that he had died from a gunshot wound to the head.
At Monday’s plea hearing, Bourgeois told the judge that “We went into the woods to shot guns. I pointed the gun at him and shot him. I didn’t mean to kill him. I was high on drugs. I want to apologize to the family. I am really sorry.”
After the plea, Fountain’s father spoke at the sentencing and told the court “He took the only son I had. He is a coward. There is a lot I would like to say, but I agree with this resolution. You could give him 100 years, and it wouldn’t do me justice.”
“No parent should have to bury their child,” Judge Bourgeois told the defendant. “I don’t know this family’s pain, I can only imagine it. Your actions affect you, the victim and his family; they are far-reaching. There is nothing anyone can do to bring Jeremy Fountain back. Your apology rings hollow. You don’t even know the pain you caused these people.”
The judge also ordered the Mississippi sentence to run concurrent with a Louisiana sentence Bourgeois is currently serving, Parker said.
“We appreciate the hard work, dedication and commitment of the Waveland Police Department that ensured this arrest and conviction,” Parker said. “This was a brutal and senseless taking of a young man’s life. Our sympathies and prayers are with the victim’s family and we are hopeful this conviction and sentence will assist the victim’s family in their healing process.”
Bourgeois was also indicted in 2019 for the 2016 murder of Matthew “Twig” Spooner in New Orleans just a few days before Fountain was killed. According to New Orleans Parish criminal court records, Bourgeois was scheduled to appear in a hearing in that case on Tuesday, but no further information was available at press time.
Spooner, also a Hancock County native, had been living in New Orleans for a short time before he was killed.
At the time he was indicted for Spooner’s murder, Bourgeois was already serving a 10-year sentence at the Wynn Correctional Center for illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.
Fountain, Spooner and Bourgeois were at one time all members of the Simon City Royals gang, but Fountain and Spooner left and formed a group called the “Sip City Royals,” which was dedicated to having a positive impact on the community.
