Officers of the Waveland Police Department on Monday arrested a Bay St. Louis man for allegedly attacking someone with a baseball bat at a local gas station.
Matthew Craig May, 41, was charged with Assault: Aggravated — Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Human Life, after an alleged incident at Keith’s Superstore.
Officials said May exchanged words with another patron inside the store, went back to his vehicle and got a baseball back, then came back in the store and hit the person over the head.
The identity of the alleged victim — who refused treatment at the scene — has not yet been released.
May was still being held at the Hancock County Jail at press time on Tuesday, in lieu of a $15,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for June 22 in Waveland Municipal Court.
