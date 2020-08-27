A Bay St. Louis man was sentenced on Thursday to serve 15 years in prison for methamphetamine trafficking.
"Elbert James Carter, 38, of Bay St. Louis, was sentenced today by Senior U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola, Jr. to 180 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine,” U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced in a press release Thursday. "Judge Guirola also ordered Carter to pay a $3,500 fine."
Beginning in late 2017, DEA agents received information that Carter was involved in distributing methamphetamine in the McClain, Mississippi area. On June 21, 2018, someone purchased 54.9 grams of methamphetamine from Carter for $1,000, Hurst said in the release.
"The DEA Crime lab determined that the methamphetamine was 100 percent pure,” Hurst said. "On July 11, 2018, an individual purchased methamphetamine from Carter for $1,000. The DEA crime lab determined the methamphetamine weighed 52.5 grams and was 98 percent pure."
Carter was charged in a federal criminal indictment and pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine before Guirola on Jan. 28. Carter has two prior felony drug convictions and was sentenced as a career offender, Hurst said.
The case was investigated by the DEA and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shundral H. Cole.
