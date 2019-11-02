A Bay St. Louis man pleaded guilty last week to one count of exploitation of children/possession of child pornography.

William Floyd Caddell, Jr., 50, entered a guilty plea on Oct. 22 in Harrison County Circuit Court, court records show. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison, with 20 years suspended and five to serve.

Caddell was arrested Feb. 21 of this year after both the Bay St. Louis and Waveland police departments initiated "proactive" investigations into the "online sharing of child pornography," Bay St. Louis Police Chief Gary Ponthieux said in a press release at the time.

"(D)etectives executed a search warrant at Caddell's residence, located at … Ave. B in the city of Bay St. Louis," Ponthieux said in the release. "As a result of the search, detectives seized computers and digital storage devices from the residence. Upon an initial examination of the devices, Caddell was arrested without incident for possession of child pornography.

"Detectives investigating the case indicate the digital images and videos are from online sharing and were not obtained locally."

After the sentencing, Caddell was remanded to the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.