A Bay St. Louis man died last week after a cargo elevator accident at his home in the Riverview subdivision.
At around 4:26 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, “the Bay St. Louis Police Department responded to the 11000 block of Tahiti Street after receiving the report of a cargo elevator malfunction, causing injuries to a passenger,” Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. said in a press release Wednesday.
“Upon arrival, officers assisted as American Medical Response provided medical care to an injured elderly male, who fell approximately 20 feet from an overturned cargo elevator on the exterior of a residence. The patient was transported to Ochsner Medical Center - Hancock, where he died as a result of his injuries.”
The man’s name has not yet been released to the public.
It isn’t the first cargo elevator-related injury in Bay St. Louis, and it won’t be the last, according to former Bay St. Louis City Councilman Lonnie Fallout.
“This is something that has been plaguing Bay St. Louis” since wards 5 and 6 were annexed Into the city limits, Falgout said. “Elevators are now commonplace in Ward 6,” where many of the houses are elevated.
City officials say that it’s important to remember that cargo elevators are not designed or certified for people to ride on.
“There needs to be a (city requirement for) completion and certification of elevators, and then we can stop these tragedies,” Falgout said.
