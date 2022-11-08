Officers of the Waveland Police Department on Monday arrested a Bay St. Louis man in a fatal accident on Hwy. 90.
James Clyde Holmes, Jr., 46, was charged with aggravated DUI and issued citations for driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance, Chief Michael Prendergast said in a press release issued Tuesday.
At around 10:37 p.m. Monday, “Waveland officers were dispatched to an accident near 714 Hwy. 90 for an accident with injuries,” Prendergast said. “Upon officers’ arrival, they observed two vehicles, a red GMC truck and a blue Chevrolet pickup, that were involved in the crash.”
When officers spoke with Holmes, Prendergast said, they “immediately could smell a strong odor of an intoxicating beverage emanating from his person. Mr. Holmes could not advise officers what had occurred regarding the accident.”
Officers determined from witness statements that “the GMC was slowing to turn onto Kiln-Waveland Cutoff Road when the Chevrolet rear-ended the GMC,” Prendergast said. “Officers were still conducting the accident investigation when they were notified that the male subject that was thrown from the truck succumbed to his injuries.”
Holmes was transported to the Hancock County Jail, Prendergast said. The victim’s identity has been withheld pending family notification, he said.
The charge against Holmes was upgraded to DUI causing death and DUI first offense, jail records show. As of Tuesday afternoon, Holmes remained incarcerated in lieu of $25,500 in bonds.
The accident is still under investigation.
