A bevy of would-be Marlon Brandos gave “Stella-r” performances on Saturday for the 13th annual Stella Yelling Contest, hosted by the Bay St. Louis Little Theatre.
“The event this year was the best yet,” BSLLT President Cheryl Grace said. “We are already looking forward to next year!”
The Silver Slipper Casino sponsors the event each year, which takes place at the Little Theatre on Blaize Avenue in Bay St. Louis. The site was used in the movie version of playwright Tennessee Williams’ “This Property is Condemned.”
To honor Williams, the BSLLT hosts the Stella contest, based on Marlon Brando’s performance as Stanley Kowalski in the cinematic edition of Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire.”
This year’s contestants got creative, adding drama and pathos — and a couple of props — to Kowalski’s tortured call for “Stella” to join him.
Trophies were awarded in both the children’s and adults divisions.
Brothers Archer and Cohen Kraft won first place and second place, respectively, in the children’s division.
In the adult division, Mike Olson of Duluth, Minn., won first place; Willard Walker of Pass Christian won second; and Denise White of Bay St. Louis won third.
“We started the Stella Yelling Contest in 2008 while our theatre was still under construction,” Grace said. “The community embraced the event from the very beginning and we are still having fun and huge turnouts.”
For more, call 228-467-9024 or visit www.bsllt.org.
