The Bay St. Louis Katrina High Water Mark Revitalization Project is under way.
The project is a collaboration between the City of Bay St. Louis and the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce.
“We have a long history of partnering with the City of Bay St. Louis and our local artists to create opportunities to beautify our landscape, showcase our diversity and engage our community,” Chamber Executive Director Tish Williams said in a press release. “Building on that history, it’s a great time to take on this project. I am so glad to see this vision to beautify the 1-10 entrance mural become reality thanks to a grant from the city.”
Steve Barney, director of the of the Bay St. Louis Creative Arts Center and a member of the Hancock Leadership Program, is managing the project along with Michelle Fleming, an administrator at St. Clare Catholic Church.
Barney and Fleming issued a call for artists for the mural designs back in January. Last week, Barney presented the winning designs and artists to the Bay St. Louis City Council.
The winner of the Youth Division was Addison Moore, a student at OLA, Barney said; and the Adult Division winner was Holly Garvin. Holly previously did a mermaid mural on Century Hall for the Wall to Wall festival, Barney said.
“Everyone in the Arts community and beyond is so excited to see this long-overdue project come to fruition, Barney said Monday.
Work on the murals got under way on Saturday.
“Hundreds of cars a day honked their horns and waved,” Barney said. “Everybody is excited about this project. “We worked all weekend and got the backgrounds laid down. The ones for the east onramp, the background is about done. … We’ll be picking it up again this week when the weather clears.
Addison Moore’s mural will adorn the Southbound/I-10 Westbound ramp on Hwy. 603.
“I wanted to share and welcome people into this amazing community and make them want to come here,” she said. “I think that my artwork will enlighten the … gateways by bringing a whole new pop of color to the area.
Garvin’s artwork will adorn the northbound/I-10 Eastbound ramp on Hwy. 603.
“My mural ties in so many cultural aspects of Bay St. Louis,” she said. “The focal point is the Bay Bridge and an overall oceanic scene with sailboats.”
