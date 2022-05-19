Bay St. Louis is once again in the running for USA Today’s “America’s Best Small Coastal Towns” competition.
In 2020, the Bay earned fifth place in the nation in the competition, which is hosted each year by USA Today’s 10Best.com. For comparison, Gulf Shores, Ala., ranked ninth.
“Bay St. Louis plays an extremely important role in tourism in Coastal Mississippi,” Milton Segarra, then-CEO of Coastal Mississippi, said at the time. “Their ‘all are welcome’ message, sense of community, art scene, unique dining opportunities, local downtown shops, beautiful sprawling beaches, and stunning bay views all make for a highly desirable destination, which is reflected in the voters’ decision to rank Bay St. Louis so high on this list of extraordinary coastal towns found across the nation. This is a phenomenal opportunity to showcase everything that Bay St. Louis has to offer, which will in turn benefit all of Coastal Mississippi as a destination.”
Each of the towns up for this year’s “Best Small Coastal Towns” have fewer than 25,000 residents.
Other towns in the competition this year include Bandon, Ore.; Bar Harbor, Maine; Beaufort, S.C.; Bucksport, Maine; Cape May, N.J.; Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif.; Del Mar, Calif.; Downe Township, N.J.; Georgetown, S.C.; Half Moon Bay, Calif.; Hillsboro Beach, Fla.; Kailua Beach, Oahu, Hawaii; Los Osos, Calif.; Mendocino, Calif.; Nags Head, N.C.; Ocean Springs; Rockport, Tex.; Southport, N.C.; and Westbrook, Conn.
You can vote in the contest once per day through June 6 at noon here:
https://www.10best.com/.../bay-saint-louis-mississippi/.
The winners will be announced on Friday, June 17.
