The city of Bay St. Louis last week sent its three history-making South State Champion soccer teams off to the state championship games in style, serving a special lunch to the Bay High Tigers, St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws and OLA Crescents at the Bay Community Hall.
“This is the first time we’ve ever had three different schools (from Bay St. Louis) play for the state championships at the same time,” Mayor Mike Favre said Friday. “We just wanted to honor our three schools and the student-athletes as they head off to the state championships. It’s just a way for us to show we’re proud of them and we wish them the best of luck in Jackson tomorrow.”
In 2012, the OLA Crescents and both the Bay High boys and girls soccer teams went to the state, but Favre said this is the first year all three schools sent teams to the finals at the same time.
Before the meal on Friday, Favre addressed all three teams and their coaches and volunteers, praising them for their hard work.
On Saturday, the Bay High Tigers took on Richland for the Class 4A boys state title; the OLA Crescents squared off against St. Andrew’s Episcopal; and the Rock-A-Chaws battled St. Andrew’s Episcopal in the boys Class I division. OLA and SSC both won their respective state titles on Saturday.
“We want to congratulate all the teams,” Bay Councilman-at-Large Gary Knoblock said. “They work hard and they consistently represent us well.”
Bay St. Louis city employees were joined by personnel from all three schools to help serve the students, including Bay Superintendent Dr. Sandra Reed and BWSD Board of Trustees President Casey Favre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.