School resource deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s office on Thursday located a shotgun in a student’s vehicle at Bay High School.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, there was no incident and authorities believe there was no intent to cause harm, however, “Mississippi state law has a zero tolerance for weapons on educational property.”
Authorities identified the student as 18-year-old Brayson Adam Johnson of Bay St. Louis and he was charged with possession of a weapon on educational property.
“We have to be mindful of the fact that possession of deadly weapons on school property is illegal, regardless of one’s intent to do harm,” Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said in a press release. “Parents should be having conversations with their teenage children, especially those that are hunters, reminding them of the importance of gun safety and the need to keep weapons safely secured at home and off of school property.”
