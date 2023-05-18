On May 19, Bay High School will celebrate the Class of 2023’s graduation. This year, there are 91 graduates.
The 2023 Valedictorian is Lee Anderson. Lee is the nephew of Troy Stricken Jr. His cumulative high school GPA is a 103.43 and he has a composite ACT score of 34. Lee plans to attend Florida State University and double major in music composition and computer science. He has received scholarship offers from Florida State University, University of Southern Mississippi, Arizona State, and University of Illinois. Lee has been a member of the National Honor Society, band, choir, and Spanish Club.
The 2023 Salutatorian is Eli Bigham. Eli is the son of Haley Gavin of Bay St. Louis, MS and Lamar Bigham of Maben, MS.
His cumulative high school GPA is a 102.63. Eli plans to attend The University of Mississippi and major in pre-medical studies.
He has received scholarship offers from: University of MS, Millsaps College, MS State, Loyola, University of Southern MS, University of South Alabama, Coastal Carolina University, and University of Charleston.
Eli has been a member of the Bay High Baseball Team, President of the National Honors Society, Senior Class Vice
President, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Students, Bay High-Empowering Students, Lindy Callahan District Nominee, First Baptist Church of Bay St. Louis, hall of fame, (probably more)
Below are the scholarships, special awards announced in person during the school’s award ceremony:
The Coty Mitchell Male and Female Athletic Scholarship recipients are Stevie Cooksey and Tyson Hawkins.
The 100 Women DBA Scholarship recipients are Kiana Han and Anajah Laneaux.
This year’s ACT Super Stars, with a score of 27-29, are: Jude Bonnet-Martin, Stevie Cooksey, Reagan Hicks, Jude Rhode, and Mia Thelma.
This year’s ACT 30 Plus Club, with scores of 30 and above, include: Lee Anderson, Emily Blackwell, Cristopher Cordova, Abigail Gillan, Allison Mauffray, and Samuel Stevens.
The Eye of the Tiger recipients are: Kalah Craft, Nicolas Smith, and Christian Rivas.
The Quincy Jones - Junie Scholarship recipient is Ashton Lang.
The Tyler Swain Memorial Scholarship recipients are: Mia Thelemann, Jude Rhode, and Tysen Hawkins.
The Rachel K. Perniciaro Yarborough Remembrance Scholarship recipient is Eli Bigham.
The Tanner Adam Memorial Scholarship recipient is Brayson Johnson.
The Principal’s Award was presented to the following students for their leadership, positivity, respectful, and supportive attitude: Katlyn Cousins and Xzavier McPherson.
The Hancock County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship recipient is Mia Thelemann.
The First Student Scholarship recipient is Ashton Lang.
The Making a Difference awards are awarded to the students that make a difference at Bay High. The students listed are a representative group of ambassadors who their teachers have noticed and nominated year after year for giving to the campus and being extremely involved and helpful: Lee Anderson, Eli Bigham, Jude Bonnet-Martin, Brynn Compretta, Stevie Cooksey, Katlyn Cousins, Kiana Han, Bryson Hawkins, Tyson Hawkins, Olivia Hilliard, Kelsey LaFontaine, Ashton Lang, Geneca Locke, Allison Mauffray.
The Inspiring Student Leaders are voted on by faculty and staff and they are examples of good leadership and individuals who represent the school and the community well. They have leadership skills that do just what the title says, they inspire others:
Female inspiring student leader is Allison Mauffray. Allison plans to attend the University of Southern Mississippi and study pre-law and she will be a member of the Dixie Darlings Dance Team.
The male inspiring student leader is Tysen Hawkins. Tysen plans to attend Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and major in nursing.
The Hall of Fame Medals recipients are selected by the entire faculty and staff for the students’ character, citizenship, respectfulness, focused, genuine, and supportive behaviors.
The female recipient of the Hall of Fame award is Stevie Elizabeth Cooksey. Stevie plans to attend the University of South Alabama majoring in Biology and pre-medicine. Her scholarship offers were from the University of South Alabama; the University of Mississippi; Pearl River Community College; Mississippi State University; and Springhill College.
The male recipient of the Hall of Fame award is Eli Royce Bigham. Eli plans to attend the University of Mississippi and intends to be a pre-medical studies major. His scholarship offers were from The University of Mississippi; Millsaps College; Mississippi State University; Loyola; University of Southern Mississippi; University of South Alabama; Coastal Carolina University, and the University of Charleston.
This year’s Top Ten Students are:
Valedictorian - Lee Collins Anderson - 103.43
Salutatorian - Eli Royce Bigham - 102.63
3. Emily Rayne Blackwell, Emily Rayne - 102.59
4. Samuel Kirk Stevens - 102.30
5. Allison Renee Mauffray - 102.19
6. Stevie Elizabeth Cooksey - 101.76
7. Abigail Eulaine Gillan - 101.67
8. Ella Elizabeth Lloyd - 101.66
9. Katlyn Gabriella Cousins - 101.33
10. Cristopher Anibal Cordova - 101.06
Highest Honors students include:
Lee Collins Anderson
Eli Royce Bigham
Emily Rayne Blackwell
Samuel Kirk Stevens
Allison Renee Mauffray
High Honors students include:
Jude Holden
Bonnet-Martin
Stevie Elizabeth Cooksey
Cristopher Anibal Cordova
Katlyn Gabriella Cousins
Abigail Eulaine Gillan
Reagan Elizabeth Hicks
Kelsey Marie LaFontaine
Ella Elizabeth Lloyd
Raegan Noel Lohman
Lawrence Joseph Peterson IV
Trinity Noel Reynolds
Morgan Lianne Sand
Mia Faye Thelemann
Honors student includes:
Pablo Benitez Morales
Distinguished Diploma Graduates:
Lee Collins Anderson
Michael Albert Bell
Pablo Benitez Morales
Eli Royce Bigham
Emily Rayne Blackwell
Jude Holden Bonnet-Martin
Gavn Lee Bullock
Stevie Elizabeth Cooksey
Cristopher Anibal Cordova
Katlyn Gabriella Cousins
Seth Mikel Favre
Abigail Eulaine Gillan
Tysen Isaiah Hawkins
Reagan Elizabeth Hicks
Ella Elizabeth Lloyd
Raegan Noel Lohman
Allison Renee Mauffray
Pilar Olivia Paredes
Lawrence Joseph Peterson IV
Emily Skye Rautenberg
Leigh Ann Rose Reddick
Jude Aurelius Rhode
Morgan Lianne Sand
Samuel Kirk Stevens
Mia Faye Thelemann
Lilly Caroline Thornton
