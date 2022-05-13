Arden Pierce, daughter of Troy Pierce and Anna Fallon-Pierce of Bay St. Louis, was named Bay High School’s 2022 Valedictorian.
Her cumulative high school GPA is 107.30 and she has a composite ACT score of 31.
Arden plans to attend The University of Mississippi and major in biological science.
She has received scholarship offers from: The University of Mississippi, Mississippi State University, The University of Southern Mississippi, and The University of South Alabama.
Arden has been a member of the Bay High Tennis Team, Spanish Club, Quiz Bowl Team, Interact Club, Book Club, Youth Legislature, Bay Ratz Marching Battery, NAACP Youth and College Division, Sunrise Movement, and National Honors Society.
Erica Rabalais, granddaughter of Roy and Deborah Whittle of Bay St. Louis, has been named Bay High School’s 2022 Salutatorian.
Her cumulative high school GPA is 106.37 and has an ACT superscore of 33.
Erica plans to attend The University of Mississippi and major in chemistry.
She has received scholarship offers from: The University of Mississippi, Mississippi State University, Millsaps College, and Louisiana State University.
Erica has been a member of the Bay High Marching Band where she served as Drum Major during her senior year. She has also been a member of National Honor Society, Math and Science Quiz Bowl Team, Interact Club, and Book Club.
Bay High School also announced the 10 Ten Students:
1. Arden Kinsley Pierce
2. Erica Louise Rabalais
3. Avalon Rose Madden
4. Sadie Ellen Pohl
5. Carmella Maria Saltalamacchia
6. Madeline Isabelle Loranger
7. Landen La’Raja Thompson
8. Adam Harris Heitzmann
9. Adam Ralph Cain
10. Aleyah Lauren Grace Calomese
This year’s honors graduates:
Josie Barletter – High Honors Emma MacFarlane – High Honors
Brennan Brooks – High Honors Avalon Madden – Highest Honors
Kirsten Burton – High Honors Chase McColley – High Honors
Adam Cain – High Honors Colin McDyer – High Honors
Aleyah Calomese – High Honors Breleigh Miller - Honors
Jordan Carver – High Honors Jon-David Pepperman – High Honors
Karli Coyne – High Honors Arden Pierce – Highest Honors
Fisher DeCamp – High Honors Sadie Pohl – Highest Honors
McKenzie Favre – High Honors Samantha Prendergast – High Honors
Madison Godbold – High Honors Erica Rabalais – Highest Honors
Annabelle Hayes – High Honors Payton Rayborn – High Honors
Adam Heitzmann – High Honors Anlyssa Richardson – High Honors
Semaj Henry – High Honors Carmella Saltalamacchia – Highest Honors
August Lebourgeois – High Honors Branton Thomas – High Honors
Emily Loftin – High Honors Landen Thompson – High Honors
Madeline Loranger – High Honors
Bay High also recognized its seniors at the Senior Awards ceremony on May 10.
The Coty Mitchell male and female athletic scholarships were awarded to Karli Coyne and Noah Cutter.
The W.G. Yates Construction scholarship was awarded to Hannah Frierson.
The 100 Women DBA scholarship was awarded to Akosha Noble and Takira Lewis.
The Mississippi State Troopers Association scholarship was awarded to Fisher Decamp.
The 2021-2022 ACT 30 Plus Club:
Jordan Carver, Karli Coyne, Madilyn Deal, Adam Heitzmann, Avalon Madden, Chase McColley, Arden Pierce, Sadie Pohl, and Erica Rabalais.
The Eye of the Tiger is Makayla Jones.
The Principal’s Award was presented to Takira Lewis and Landen Thompson for their leadership, positivity, and respectful and supportive attitudes.
The Hancock County Chamber of Commerce scholarship was awarded to Terron Bedford.
The First Student scholarship was awarded to Takira Lewis.
The Making a Difference awards are awarded to the students who make a difference at Bay High. The students listed are a representative group of ambassadors who their teachers have noticed and nominated year after year for giving back to our campus and being extremely involved and helpful:
Terron Bedford, Aleya Calomese, Karli Coyne, Noah Cutter, Fisher Decamp, McKenzie Favre, Devin Gaspard, Semaj Henry, Emily Loftin, Ava Madden, Breleigh Miller, Carson Moran, Sadie Pohl, Amanda Prevou, Kendall Smith, Landen Thompason, and Xavier Walters.
The inspiring student leaders are voted on by faculty and staff and are examples of good leadership and individuals who represent the school and community well. They have leaderships skills and inspire others.
The female inspiring student leader is McKenzie Favre. She plans to be begin her kinesiology studies at Pear River Community College.
The male inspiring student leader is Johan Kendall Smith. He plans to attend Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and will be a manger for the football team. He plans to study either psychology or sports management.
The Hall of Fame Medals recipients are selected by the entire faculty and staff for the students’ character, citizenship , respectfulness, focus, and genuine and supportive behaviors.
The female Hall of Fame recipient is Karli Ashton Coyne. She plans to attend The University of Mississippi to study communication sciences and disorders and ultimately earn her Ph.D. in audiology.
The male Hall of Fame recipient is Carson Alexander Moran. He plans to attend The University of Central Arkansas to play football and study pre-med.
