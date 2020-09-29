The Bay-Waveland School District and Saint Stanislaus College have formed a partnership to collect supplies that will be sent to victims of Hurricane Laura. 
The Bay High National Honor Society and the Saint Stanislaus Student Council will be collecting water, mosquito repellant, cleaning supplies, and personal hygiene products between September 29 and October 9. The supplies and donations collected will be sent to the victims of Hurricane Laura.
Donations and items may be dropped off at Bay Books, Bay High School, the Law Office of Elise Epperson Deano located at 10199 Highway 603, and Saint Stanislaus.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.