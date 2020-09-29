Bay High & Saint Stanislaus partner to collect supplies for Hurricane Laura victims
The Bay-Waveland School District and Saint Stanislaus College have formed a partnership to collect supplies that will be sent to victims of Hurricane Laura.
The Bay High National Honor Society and the Saint Stanislaus Student Council will be collecting water, mosquito repellant, cleaning supplies, and personal hygiene products between September 29 and October 9. The supplies and donations collected will be sent to the victims of Hurricane Laura.
Donations and items may be dropped off at Bay Books, Bay High School, the Law Office of Elise Epperson Deano located at 10199 Highway 603, and Saint Stanislaus.
