The Bay-Waveland School District Board of Trustees during a special meeting on Friday accepted the resignation of Bay High School principal Dr. Amy Necaise from her employment with the BWSD.
Last month, Necaise was charged with misdemeanor shoplifting for allegedly not scanning about $123 worth of items in the self checkout at the Waveland Walmart on Aug. 20. Walmart also filed two new affidavits against her alleging additional incidents of misdemeanor shoplifting, one for Aug. 1 for $25.24; and one on Aug. 15 for $51.25. Necaise reportedly turned herself in on those charges on Tuesday.
According to a release from BWSD, “while the district does not intend to comment on the ongoing criminal matters concerning Dr. Necaise, we believe that it is in the best interest of student achievement to accept this resignation and continue great progress in the school district.”
School Board President Casey Favre said in the release, “The community has been quite insistent that the school board take action related to Dr. Necaise’s employment with Bay-Waveland Schools, and the authority to take such action does not lie with the school board. Licensed educators are afforded exceptional rights as it relates to their employment under Mississippi’s Education Employment Procedures Law. To protect the rights afforded to educators, the school board must remain unbiased and ready to hear an employee’s case should a grievance be filed. Therefore, the school board is only in a position to provide comments on these matters after board action has been taken, as is the case today.”
Favre said in the release the situation presented further difficulties due to the fact that the alleged conduct occurred off of school property.
“School officials were not in any position to conduct their own internal investigation related to the allegations,” he said. “So while community dissension was a consideration, we could not allow public pressure to interfere with the statutory rights of our employees, as we believe that everyone is entitled to due process of law.”
The district posted the position for Bay High School principal on its website on Thursday.
