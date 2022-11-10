High school band members don’t always get the glory their football-playing peers enjoy, but the Bay High Band recently set some new records of its own.
The Bay High Band competed at the 4A State Marching Championships last month at Pearl High School and received third place in the state out of 18 bands.
“This was our highest score and placement in school history,” Bay Waveland School District Director of Bands Eric Fry said. “We are so proud of the student students!”
The MHSAA-MBDA State Marching Band Championship is an annual event to select the top high school band in each class in the state of Mississippi.
For Bay High’s 4A classification, 18 bands qualified.
“The Bay High Band qualified by receiving superior ratings from every band judge at our State Marching Evaluation on Oct. 8,” Fry said. “This is the 4th consecutive marching season that the Bay High Marching Band has qualified for Championships. The band received 8th place in 2021.”
This year offered ““Definitely the best season so far,” Carter Cooke, junior trumpet player, said last week. “From band camp to placing third at state, I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out.”
“This season was my favorite one from my time in the Tiger Pride,” Lee Anderson, senior drum major, said. “I am very fortunate and honored to have seen my band grow so much during my four years. The long days and hard work have paid off in a record-setting way for us. I am excited to see where this band program will go in the future.”
“I enjoyed every part of this year from band camp to championships,” Anajah Laneaux, senior color guard member, said. “I will miss every part of this program and I have made many long lasting memories!”
“Though some points of this past season were very tedious, the outcome for us, the band, was very rewarding,” Nyla Miller, sophomore flute player, said. “This season may have been one of the most remarkable so far, and I hope the band as a whole can relive more moments just like Saturday, Oct. 29. It was truly amazing seeing the faces of all my bandmates after hearing our placement. I believe the Bay High Band program has a bright future for years to come.”
