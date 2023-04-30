Both the Hancock County and Bay-Waveland School Districts have issued public statements on the tragic shooting in Bay St. Louis early Sunday morning that claimed the lives of two high school students, and counselors will be on hand at the Bay High campus to assist any students who feel they need to talk through their feelings.
"Our hearts are broken as we mourn the tragic loss of two Hancock High School students who were victims of the shooting in Bay St. Louis last night,” the Hancock Schools administration posted on social media on Sunday morning. "Our hearts are with their families, friends, and the school staff during this incredibly difficult time. Please keep them, along with the others who were injured from Hancock and Bay High Schools, in your thoughts and prayers. To our students and staff, please know that there will be support services available at the high school tomorrow to help you through this.
"Let us come together as a community to show our support and love during this difficult time."
"In light of the tragic incident in our community last night, I wanted to provide you with factual information relative to BWSD students,” Bay-Waveland Superintendent Dr. Sandra Reed said on Facebook at a little after noon on Sunday. "We had two students that were injured in the incident and at this point neither of them appear to have life threatening injuries. We are in touch with their families and ask that you join us in prayers for their healing and well being. If we can be of assistance to any members of our community during this time of healing please do not hesitate to let us know.”
Reed said Bay High faculty and staff would be on campus from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday to "assist any Bay High students who feel that it would be helpful to them to come and talk through their emotions, feelings, fears or concerns. Students may enter campus through their main foyer entrance that they use each morning and report to the auditorium.
"We appreciate all of the offers from outside of the school and will share any and all needs as we know exactly what they all are."
Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz confirmed in a press release Sunday morning that two of the six teens wounded in a shooting at a Bay house party have died.
“The Bay St. Louis Police Department was notified by the Hancock County Coroner’s Office that an 18-year-old and 16-year-old juvenile victim succumbed to their injuries after being treated at University Medical Center in New Orleans,” Schwartz said.
The charges against suspect Cameron Everest Brand have been updated to homicide, and Judge Stephen Maggio issued a warrant without bond, Schwartz said.
Six people between the ages of 15 and 18 were shot a little after midnight at a house party in Bay St. Louis, and police have arrested a 19-year-old Pass Christian resident Cameron Everest Brand in the case. He was initially charged with six counts of aggravated assault.
Officers of the Bay St. Louis Police Department responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of Old Blue Meadow Road at about 12:34 a.m. Sunday, Schwartz said.
“Upon arrival, multiple persons were found suffering from gunshot wounds and others were transported to area hospitals by private vehicles prior to officers’ arrival,” Schwartz said. "The names of the victims will not be released at this time, but they are between the ages of 15 and 18."
“Through a thorough investigation, including witness and victim statements, Cameron Brand was identified as the sole shooter.”
Police found Brand at his home, and Bay P.D. detectives obtained a search warrant from Municipal Court Judge Stephen Maggio, who set his total bond at $3 million.
Four of the six victims were transported via ambulance and Life Flight to trauma center hospitals in New Orleans and Slidell, Schwartz said.
