Bay St. Louis firefighters rescued two people, a dog and a cat from a burning home early on Sunday morning.
The Bay St. Louis Fire Department was called out to a blaze at the corner of Bookter and Watts streets at about 5:18 a.m. on Sunday, Fire Chief Monty Strong said.
“We had a quick response there,” Strong said. “One team started extinguishing the fire from the front while we had a search team go in the back of the structure to find a male victim. … One woman got out on her own. An older gentleman, I think he’s bed-ridden — they went in a side door, in zero visibility, and found him face down, unresponsive. They got him out of the house and started CPR and resuscitated him. There was a female that had some burns that was also transported to the hospital.”
The woman was later airlifted to a New Orleans burn unit, Strong said.
The identities of the two victims have not yet been publicly released.
“We also found one dog that was inside the house,” Strong said. “When we removed the male patient, they heard a dog in there kind of whimpering, did a search, and found that dog hiding under a bed. They were able to take him out and give him some oxygen.
“We also saved a cat from the house.”
Unfortunately, Strong said, two cats apparently perished in the fire.
“Our department really did a good job on extinguishing the fire quickly and removing the individual from the house,” Strong said. “Being able to extinguish the fire quickly prevented any fire spread into the main part of the house.”
Strong said the blaze apparently started on a porch on an addition to the two-story home.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, he said, but the scene was turned over to the state fire marshal’s office, with assistance from the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency.
