The Bay St Louis Fire Department battled a blaze Wednesday night after a home off Dunbar Ave became engulfed in flames, officials said.
According to Bay St. Louis Assistant Fire Chief Ronald Avery, just before 6 p.m., a house located in the 300 block of Leonhard Ave off Dunbar Ave, became engulfed in flames after heavy fire spread throughout the back two rooms of the home.
Flames were shooting from the roof of the structure when firefighters arrived at the scene, Avery said.
About 10-12 firefighters worked to douse the flames for nearly two hours.
Avery said the home was pretty much a total loss.
No one was injured in the fire.
The Bay St. Louis Police Department and American Medical Response (AMR) assisted at the scene.
The exact cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
