Bay St. Louis this week earned more national accolades — "Southern Living Magazine" has named the Bay among the Top Ten of “The South's Best Beach Towns For Girlfriend Getaways,” and included the Bay as one of “The 50 Best Small Towns in the South 2023.”
In an article published on its website on Wednesday, "Southern Living" said “Let’s hear it for the comeback kid. Decimated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Bay St. Louis has officially got its groove back. Just 51 miles from New Orleans, this easygoing spot can claim some of the Big Easy’s winning attributes (like ironwork and colorful buildings in charming Old Town Bay St. Louis, and fluffy shaved ice treats, compliments of Ms. Mary’s Old Town Snoballs), but it can also do it one better, with pet-friendly beaches that make it easy for your crowd’s four-legged friends to tag along.”
Bay St. Louis was number ten on the list for “Girlfriend Getaways.”
Here’s the complete top ten:
1. St. Augustine, Fla.
2. Tybee Island, Ga.
3. Sanibel, Fla.
4. Gulf Shores/Orange Beach, Ala.
5. Folly Beach, S.C.
6. Ocean Springs, Miss.
7. Fernandina Beach, Fla.
8. Port Aransas, Tex.
9. Dunedin, Fla.
10. Bay St. Louis
The Bay was number 47 on "Southern Living’s" “Best Small Towns in the South” list, published on Tuesday.
“Bay St. Louis blends The Big Easy’s funky, artsy feel with the mellow, barefoot vibe you can find only in a tried-and-true coastal town,” according to the article. “The beaches are dog-friendly, the blueways (water trails) are ready for exploring, and Old Town’s French Quarter appeal can’t be beat.”
Other Mississippi towns on the list included Laurel (number 25), Oxford (22) and Ocean Springs (18).
Last year, Bay St. Louis was ranked number 2 among America’s Top Ten Small Coastal Towns by "USA Today."
In 2020, the Bay earned fifth place in the nation in the competition.
