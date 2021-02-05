It's election time again -- the qualifying period for municipal races in Bay St. Louis and Diamondhead ended at 5 p.m. Friday, and both cities' mayors will be running unopposed.
No one filed to run against either Bay St. Louis Mayor Michael Favre or Diamondhead Mayor Nancy Depreo, either in the primaries or general election. Both Favre and Depreo filed for reelection as Republicans.
In the Bay St. Louis City Council races, only Ward 3 incumbent Councilman Jeffrey Reed, a Democrat, and Ward 6 Councilman Josh DeSalvo, a Republican, will be unopposed this year.
At-Large Councilman Gary Knoblock will be challenged in the Republican primary by Jerry Felder.
In Ward 1, long-time Councilman Doug Seal will be challenged in the Republican primary by Tisha Murphy.
No Democrats filed for either Ward 1 or the at-large council positions.
Ward 2 Councilman Gene Hoffman will be unopposed in the Republican primary, but will square off in the general election against former Councilwoman Wendy McDonald, the only Democrat in the race.
Ward 4 Incumbent Councilman Larry Smith will face challenger Kyle Lewis in the Republican primary.
Ward 5 Incumbent William B. "Buddy" Zimmerman will square off against Thaddeus Collier and Jeff "Poolman" Harding in the Republican primary.
No Democrats filed in either of those races.
Diamondhead City Clerk Jeannie Klein said Friday there will be no primary races there, since only one race is being contested -- the at-large councilman position -- with one Democratic candidate, Jim Hightower, and one Republican candidate, Gerard Maher. Hightower and Maher will face each other in the general election.
Ward 1 Councilman Shane Finley, Ward 2 Councilman Alan Moran, Ward 3 candidate Richard "Ricky" Sheppard Jr. and Ward 4 Councilman Charles "Chuck" Clark, all Republicans, are running unopposed.
The primary elections for Bay St. Louis are scheduled for April 6, with any necessary runoffs to be held on April 27. The general election for both Bay St. Louis and Diamondhead is scheduled June 8.
The city of Waveland is on a special charter, and will not host municipal elections again until 2022.
