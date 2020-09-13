Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre on Sunday signed a Local Emergency Declaration for the city ahead of Tropical Storm Sally.
"This will allow emergency personnel to begin storm preparations as well as enable the state to pursue emergency FEMA funding if the need arises," Favre said in a social media post.
The storm is expected to strengthen to hurricane force before making landfall somewhere between Grand Isle, La., and the Mississippi Gulf Coast late on Monday.
A Hurricane Warning is in effect from Morgan City, La. to Ocean Springs. A Storm Surge Warning is in effect from Port Fourchon, La., to the Mississippi-Alabama state line.
At its 2 p.m. update on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) still predicted that Tropical Storm Sally would "move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico today, move over the north-central Gulf of Mexico tonight and Monday, and approach the north-central Gulf Coast within the hurricane warning area late Monday and Monday night. Sally is expected to move farther inland over southeastern Louisiana or southern Mississippi on Tuesday and Tuesday night.
"Sally is expected to be a slow moving system resulting in significant flash flooding for the central Gulf Coast through the middle of the week," according to the NHC. "Sally is expected to produce rainfall of 6 to 12 inches with isolated amounts of 20 inches over portions of the central Gulf Coast from the western Florida Panhandle to far southeast Louisiana from Monday through the middle of the week."
The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency has self-serve sand and sand bags at the following locations. Please bring your own shovel. If you need assistance with getting the sand-bags, please contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942 or Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.
LOCATIONS:
• Hancock County Horse Arena, 4184 Kiln Delisle Road
• Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Drive
• Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road
• Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds Street
• West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street
• Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle
For further information, contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942.
