A Bay St. Louis daycare owner was arrested on Saturday and charged with three counts of abusing a child.
Bay St. Louis Police Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. said that officers arrested Connie Cuevas at her in-home daycare at 956 Old Spanish Trail.
“On Aug. 27, the Bay St. Louis Police Department received a complaint alleging child neglect of a juvenile at a home daycare … which is owned and operated by Connie Cuevas,” Ponthieux said. “The initial investigation was conducted jointly by the Bay St. Louis Police Department, Mississippi Child Protective Services, and the Children’s Safe Center medical team. As a result of the investigation, it was determined the child’s injuries were from the child being struck by Cuevas.
On Saturday, Bay St. Louis Municipal Court Judge Maggio issued a search warrant for Cuevas’ residence, as well as arrest warrants charging Cuevas, 52, with three counts of felony abuse and/or battery of a child. Cuevas’ bond was set at $10,000 for each count, $30,000 total.
Ponthieux said his department’s Criminal Investigations Division executed the search warrant, accompanied by Child Protective Services.
“Cuevas was arrested on scene, without incident, and subsequently transported to the Hancock County Adult Detention Center, where she was processed and held in lieu of bond,” Ponthieux said.
Cuevas posted bond an hour later and was released, according to jail records.
Ponthieux said the investigation is ongoing and asked that anyone with information in the case contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-466-5485.
