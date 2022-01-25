The Bay St. Louis City Council has awarded a grant for the Katrina High Water Mark
Revitalization Project. The project will enable local artists to design and paint "Welcome to BSL" murals on concrete slabs at 1-10 Exit 13, the northern most gateway in Bay St. Louis.
The slabs were constructed in 2010 to memorialize the flood peak water level after 2005 Hurricane Katrina. The project is a collaboration between the City of Bay St. Louis and the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce. Tish Williams, Executive Director of the Hancock Chamber stated, "We have a long history of partnering with the City of Bay St. Louis and our local artists to create opportunities to beautify our landscape, showcase our diversity and engage our community. Building on that history, it's a great time to take on this project. I am so glad to see this vision to beautify the 1-10 entrance mural become reality thanks to a grant from the city."
Michelle Fleming and Steve Barney from the Hancock Leadership Program will manage the project. Fleming, an administrator at St. Clare Catholic Church has lifelong ties to Bay St. Louis.
Fleming was inspired to pursue the project through her Geography graduate coursework at University of Southern Mississippi. Working with Professor Joby Bass, Fleming conceived a project to rectify this dilapidated memorial. She is working with Steve Barney, Director of the Bay St. Louis Creative Arts Center. Barney, better known as the Mad Potter of Bay St. Louis, a member ofthe Leadership Steering Committee has extensive experience in the design and management of public art projects across Hancock County.
CALL FOR ARTISTS
Announcing a contest for local artists; MURAL DESIGNS NEEDED. Two designs will be selected, one for the north-facing Eastbound ramp and one for the south-facing Westbound Ramp. The contest will be comprised oftwo divisions: Youth and Adult. Selected muralists will receive an honoria of $500 to paint the murals with logistics and volunteer support. All materials will be provided. The youth division is open to any student who is enrolled as a student in an accredited public or private secondary school within Bay St. Louis City limits. Home schooled students residing in Bay St. Louis are eligible for the youth division. The adult division is open to all residents who reside in Bay St. Louis. Professional and amateur artists can apply.
Artists are asked to design in the popular vintage postcard style "G reetings from BSL". Artists are asked to consider a variety of themes representing the diversity of our city's culture, heritage, and people. Each artist may submit one design for consideration. The design should be fully rendered in color. Original artwork can be created in any medium {such as marker, colored pencil, acrylic, watercolor or digital). The deadline for submissions is February 25, 2022. For more information, email bslmuralcontest@gmail.com
