It was standing-room only in the Bay St. Louis City Council Chambers on Tuesday when the council met in a special workshop session to discuss potentially restricting alcohol sales after midnight.
The council had initially included the discussion as an agenda item for last week’s regularly-scheduled meeting, but it drew controversy and ire from downtown business owners.
Council President Josh DeSalvo said Tuesday that the council decided to have a special workshop on the matter to give people an opportunity to have a rational conversation about it.
“This is just a discussion,” DeSalvo said. “I think we need to talk about it. … Let’s all be respectful.”
Councilman-at-large Gary Knoblock, who initiated the agenda item, said it’s important to evaluate the way the city has grown and determine how to best move forward.
“Where does the city want to be?” he said. “What do we want our downtown to look like?”
Knoblock said he had heard complaints from residents over the years about late night noise and other problems.
“Where does the city stand on enforcing noise ordinances going forward?” he said. “We want to support our police department and all the people (and business owners).”
“This is just step one in getting the feedback we need,” Ward 4 Councilman Kyle Lewis said. “We do receive a lot of phone calls. We would be remiss to not bring this up and try to find a balance. … We’re in the midst of that pivotal part of trying to find the identity of Bay St. Louis.”
Lewis said the council would not be passing any kind of ordinance “right here, right now — it’s just about starting that discussion.”
Ward 1 Councilman Doug Seal said that despite rumors going around, he had checked with the police department and there were actually “very few noise complaints reported (after midnight), very few crimes. … There is a discussion of a high crime problem, but the facts and figures do not support that.”
Over the past three years, according to Bay St. Louis Police Department records, there were 144 complaints made before 10 p.m., Seal said, and only 36 after 1 a.m.
“The perception and state of reality are two different things,” he said.
Ward 2 Councilman Gene Hoffman said he lives downtown on Ulman, and he has had very few problems with noise or mischief after midnight.
“I’ve also had a lot of calls from business owners that the problem is not as prevalent as we may perceive,” he said. “This (meeting) is to start a conversation to see if we have an issue as a city we need to address, or should we keep going forward as we’re going. … I’ve heard from both sides this week, and both sides have valid points.”
DeSalvo said that the new budget approved on Tuesday included more police personnel, so there would be an increased police presence downtown late at night to help keep the peace and ensure security.
The downtown area has helped fuel the city’s tremendous growth, DeSalvo said, and “We don’t want to do anything to disturb that.” However, “We do want people to feel safe here.”
After the council opened the matter up for public comment, most people who spoke were firmly against creating any new ordinance to stop alcohol sales after midnight.
Downtown resident John Ohman said he had lived in many cities over the years, all with different approaches to barroom rules and ordinances.
“Liquor laws frequently have unforeseen consequences,” he said.
He said downtown businesses already have to comply with the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s Bureau of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
“And finally, I don’t believe the city of Bay St. Louis — especially the police department — needs any more restrictions,” Ohman said.
Barbara Pettway, who runs Karako’s in Old Town, said 56 percent of her profits come in between midnight and 2 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
“There is sometimes trouble after two,” she said, but “we hire off-duty police officers for security, se we don’t have to call (the police) hardly ever.”
Kathleen Monti, who lives on Sycamore Street, said that state law restricts alcohol sales to between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight, except in officially-designated “resort” areas.
She asked if the city had ever sought official recognition as a certified resort area.
Chris Lott, owner of Buoy’s Bar, said he employs four security officers to keep any problems in check, but they can’t do anything about people causing trouble off of Buoy’s property.
“We could stay open all night long, but we chose to close at 2 o’clock in the morning … trying to be a good neighbor,” Lott said.
He said the downtown scene “brings people here and my opinion is, if something like (a new alcohol ordinance) were to happen, you would be ruining our city.”
The council tabled the discussion, and DeSalvo thanked everyone “for coming out and … for investing in the community.”
