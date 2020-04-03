The Bay St. Louis City Council on Thursday met to ratify and confirm Mayor Mike Favre’s “Safer-At-Home” executive order, which was established in an effort to further combat the spread of COVID-19.

The order established a temporary mandatory curfew, effective April 1.

The proclamation orders that all non-essential businesses suspend operations and that all restaurants and bars shall continue to remain closed, with the exception of providing take-out, curbside, delivery, or drive-thru services.

Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday issued Executive Order No. 1466, which orders a “Shelter-In-Place” effective Friday, April 3 at 5 p.m. until April 20 at 8 a.m.

Bay St. Louis’ mandatory curfew is from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., which went into effect on April 1.

Councilman Jeffrey Reed said that the citizens would still be able to move about between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m.

City attorney Heather Smith said, “yes,” but they have to follow the governor’s “Shelter-In-Place,” order which allows for residents to move about for essential purposes.

An outline of essential businesses and essential operations is outlined in Executive Order No. 1463. A copy of that order can be viewed on the Sea Coast Echo’s website.

Councilman Gary Knoblock said that he thinks it’s “a very vague term.”

“I’ve been reading some of these essential businesses and I think we need to be careful that with such an order like this, people are allowed to go,” he said. “There’s not any specific businesses listed in this and it’s vague at best. If we’re going to establish a curfew, then I think the police have to exercise extreme control that if it’s clearly seeing somebody is going to work or something, then they need to be allowed to be on their way. I look at this as that we’re trying to control groups of people having parties. I just want to make sure we’re not infringing on people’s civil rights here.”

Favre said that the police department requested the curfew.

“They fully understand everything,” Favre said. “They’re not going to be there harassing and this and that.”

A list of exceptions to the curfew is listed on the mayoral proclamation, which can be viewed on the Sea Coast Echo’s website.

Smith said that “by state law, you can only set the curfew for five days.”

“So every five days, you will have to redo your curfew pursuant to Mississippi law,” she said.

The next matter the council discussed was an ordinance pertaining to violations of orders of curfews, other orders, and prohibited activities during a proclaimed civil emergency.

Miss. Code 45-17-3 states that a “municipality may provide by ordinance that any person violating the provisions of orders issued by the chief administrative officer pursuant to this authorization during a proclaimed civil emergency be guilty of a misdemeanor and be punished by a fine not exceeding $300 or six months imprisonment, or both such fine and imprisonment.”

However, Smith said that the city has to have an ordinance in place.

“For some reason, the city of Bay St. Louis has never adopted it,” Smith said. “So all this does is put in your ordinance what’s allowed by Mississippi law.”

The violations will vary based on what the particular state of emergency calls for, which now involves the COVID-19 pandemic, Council President Josh DeSalvo said.

Prior to a vote on the ordinance, Councilman Doug Seal asked about Miss. Code 45-17-7, listed in the ordinance, which states that the chief administrative officer, or mayor, has the discretion, “in the interest of public safety and welfare to (1) Order the closing of all retail liquor stores; (2) Order the discontinuance of the sale of intoxicating liquor and/or beer; (3) Order the discontinuance of the manufacture, transfer, use, possession or transportation of a Molotov cocktail or any other device, instrument or object designed to explode or produce uncontained combustion; (4) Order the discontinuance of selling, distributing, dispensing or giving away of any firearms or ammunition of any character whatsoever; and (5) Issue such other orders as are necessary for the protection of life and property.”

Smith said that state law allows a city to declare a local state of emergency, which is what Bay St. Louis is under now. That is Miss. Code 45-17-3, 45-17-5, and 45-17-1, which are the civil emergency codes for cities to follow.

Under those codes, the mayor can take such action as issuing a curfew, Smith said.

Miss. Code 45-17-3 allows the city to issue a penalty for a misdemeanor with a fine of $300 or six months imprisonment, Smith said.

“Any time we’re under a local state of emergency, the mayor can close liquor stores,” she said.

But it is not required for him to do so, she said.

“Whether it’s in your ordinance or not, and it’s actually not in your ordinance, this is just explaining it, he has the authority

Seal asked that under the state of emergency, if the section regarding selling alcohol and guns applied since it is state law?

“Just like we can make the governor’s thing more restrictive, not less restrictive, I think this is just the power to make it this restrictive, but you don’t have to,” DeSalvo said.

Smith said that more often than not, a state emergency will follow a local emergency.

“You have two different governments here, you have the state that has their powers and then you have Bay St. Louis as a city that has their own individual powers,” Smith said. “So you have multiple different elements of the law that are all working together here.”

Seal said that he would vote “no” on the ordinance as-is because he didn’t “understand it.”

If a council member decided to vote “no” and the ordinance does not pass unanimously, Smith said, then within the 30 days that it takes for it to become law, “anybody who violates, that does whatever, you have no mechanisms of shutting anybody down, you have no mechanism of writing tickets.”

Knoblock said “that you could still write tickets for speeding,” and suggested waiting 24 more hours to “research a little more.”

“I just don’t understand the difference between state law and the governor can say ‘you can’t go to the beaches in Bay St. Louis’, which he did, and we’re going to ratify on top of it,” Seal said. “What’s the difference if a state law that says you can’t do this in a state of emergency, but we’re going to adopt another special thing. So to me, the state of Mississippi shouldn’t be selling guns or beer right now or alcohol.”

DeSalvo said that it says “at the discretion of.”

Smith said the council is not “adopting any of that.”

“That is what it is, that’s state law,” she said. “All you’re doing is, say, if you have a restaurant out there today that refuses to shut down and they have 20 people in it, right now you don’t have anything to do with them. This allows you to issue them a misdemeanor and gives them a specific code that you can write. That’s the only thing that this changes. If you have people that are congregating in groups of 20 on the beach, you can go out there to the right now and give them a ticket right now for violation of whatever ordinance no this is, a violation of 45-17-3 of the Mississippi law and give all of them tickets.”

Smith said that state law allows for the city to enforce 45-17-3, which pertains to civil emergencies, but it needs an ordinance in place to do so.

Councilman Gene Hoffman said whether the emergency is related to COVID-19 or a natural disaster like a hurricane, there will be different restrictions.

“This is giving the city the authority to enforce it by giving out a ticket that has a penalty,” he said. “Then they would have to appear before the municipal court.”

Smith said “that’s correct.”

“State law gives you the tool to do it, but you have to adopt an ordinance in order to utilize that state law,” she said.

DeSalvo said that “all too many times there’s a lot of rules in place with no penalties and you don’t find out until it’s time to enforce it and then you might as well not have the rules if you have no punishment for it.”

“So that’s why I believe this a good ordinance to pass,” DeSalvo said. “We need to have enforcement behind the rules.”

Smith said there have been incidents within the city with people “not wanting to abide by the orders that are in place.”

Knoblock said that the problem he had with the way the ordinance is worded pertained to Section 1 A.

“It says a riot or unlawful assembly characterized by any use of force or violence disturbing the public peace, or any threat to use such force and violence, if accompanied by immediate power of execution by two or more persons acting together and without authority of law,” he said. “Is it going to be two or more or is it going to be 10?”

Smith said that Section 1 is “copied and pasted” from Mississippi State law, which defines a civil emergency.

“Right now, what we’re under Section 1 B, a natural disaster is what would be considered that we’re under the civil emergency for right now,” she said. “So if a riot broke out tomorrow and a civil emergency needed to be declared because everything got crazy and for some reason a riot broke out not pertaining to COVID, and you had to do a civil emergency, that’s where that picks up.”

Section C definition of a civil emergency applies to the “destruction of property, or the death or injury of persons brought about by deliberate acts of one or more persons acting either alone or in concert with others when such acts are a threat to the peace of the general public or any segment thereof.”

“Right now you’re under a civil emergency based on B of 45-17-1,” Smith said.

Councilman Jeffrey Reed asked if for instance, how would the city enforce an instance where people lined up in their cars at a medical facility or for food distribution, that didn’t get out of their cars.

“You got ten or twenty cars,” Reed said. “Is that all congregating more than ten people?”

Smith said no.

“If you’re in line at McDonald’s to get your Big Mac and there’s ten cars in line at McDonald’s to get your Big Mac, you’re perfectly fine,” she said. “You’re in your own car, you’re doing essential business. If you all decide to get out and go sit on the lawn at McDonald’s and you have 15 people eating Big Macs together, that is a violation of our order and the state’s order.”

Knoblock said he was still not comfortable with voting on the ordinance and Seal said he would vote “yes’’ now but wanted it placed on the agenda for the next council meeting.

“I feel as uncomfortable as you do with this Doug, and I’ll be honest you, as far as I know, nobody’s ever voted on something like this before and this is not a normal disaster like Katrina was where you had all this destruction and all these groups of people looting and things like that,” Knoblock said. “I just don’t know if we’re going too far.”

Councilman Larry Smith said that “it’s what we’re trying to prevent.”

Knoblock said that he was uncomfortable with it where “people just can’t go walk around.”

Favre said that this ordinance doesn’t stop that.

DeSalvo said that it gives the city to right to force businesses and people that don’t comply with the current orders regarding social distance.

“If there’s 30 people on the beach or at the Washington Street Pier,” DeSalvo said. “It (ordinance) gives us the authority to write them a citation under this statute for not following the state of emergency. I don’t see them kicking anybody off the sidewalk or for walking down the streets by themselves or anything like that.”

Councilman Buddy Zimmerman said this gives the city the permission to “protect other people’s families.”

“It gives the city permission to do what they have to do to keep my family from getting harmed, to keep my grandmother from getting sick, to keep one of my children from getting sick,” Zimmerman said. “It’s not like we can choose and say we’re not going to do this. We’ve got to protect these people.”

Heather Smith said that no matter what type of emergency exists, “each one of those, you’re going to have different orders and proclamations that you have to put in place and why this wasn’t adopted 30 years ago, 40 years ago, I have no clue. Every other city has this.”

She added that maybe it was adopted at one point, but wasn’t transferred to the city’s municode.

Seal asked the city to provide the council with copies of the ordinances from other cities.

DeSalvo said that he would like to go ahead and pass the resolution now, instead of waiting for the city’s next meeting on April 7.

“We’ve got another weekend coming up with a business that might not comply before our next meeting,” he said. “That’s another reason I would like to see it go through the sooner the better. That’s when you’re going to have people come to the beaches from out-of-state, more things going on and more possible infractions and not complying with the Safer-At-Home orders they just put in place. I think the police and the mayor need a mechanism to enforce it. This is the mechanism to enforce it and protect the ones who are doing right. The ones doing wrong need to be punished if they’re doing wrong. And the one’s doing right need to be protected and that’s our job. We need to do that. We owe it to them.”

The council passed Ordinance No. 644-04-2020 unanimously.

A draft copy of the ordinance can be viewed on the Sea Coast Echo website.