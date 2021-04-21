Bay St. Louis City Hall employees had just wrapped up a full day's worth of work on Wednesday evening when the building’s fire alarm system went off -- and it was no drill.
According to Bay St. Louis Assistant Fire Chief Ronald Avery, the fire alarm sounded shortly before 6:30 p.m.
Avery said that Bay St. Louis Police Department personnel who were inside the building at the time confirmed a burning smell and reported smoke had filled parts of the building, mainly the upstairs.
Officers safely evacuated the building until firefighters arrived.
When firefighters made it to the scene, entrance was made through the back doors of the building and the source of the smoke-filled air was located, Avery said.
Firefighters discovered the building’s air conditioning unit had malfunctioned due to a faulty belt, Avery said.
The city’s Public Works Department was called to the scene to temporarily dislodge the belt and shut off power to the HVAC system until repairs could be completed.
A total of nine Bay St. Louis firefighters responded to the call.
Mayor Mike Favre was also at the scene.
No injuries were reported.
