Chef Carl Ivey was hard at work on Monday morning at the Waveland Lighthouse, preparing food to sell to benefit the families affected by the mass shooting in Bay St. Louis last weekend.
“I’m from Bay St. Louis, I’m a Bay High alum,” Ivey said. “I have kids of my own now, and (the shooting) is just heart-breaking to me — I have a daughter and two sons, and I can’t imagine how these families are feeling.”
Ivey wanted to do something to help the grieving families, so he decided to do what he does best — cook for the community.
Formerly the chef for the Thorny Oyster in Old Town Bay St. Louis, Ivey is preparing for his new job at the TBT Steamer in Slidell, owned by Chef Thomas Genin, owner of The Blind Tiger in the Bay.
Ivey and his friends and family set up shop at the Lighthouse on Beach Boulevard in Waveland on Sunday and had a great turn-out.
“The community really stepped up to help these families,” he said.
On Monday, the crew was prepping to start selling by 10 a.m. and sell all day “until the food runs out,” he said.
Ivey is offering hamburger and hot dog plates for $10, or red beans & rice (with fried fish) or spaghetti & meatball plates for $12, including soft drinks and sides. Cash only.
“We’re also delivering group orders,” Ivey said, in the Bay High and Hancock High areas.
“Call us about 30 or 40 minutes ahead, and we’ll deliver to you,” he said. “We also want to reach the people who can’t necessarily get out on their own.”
To order, call 504-513-1924.
“A hundred percent of the proceeds go to all of the families affected,” Ivey said. “I’m hoping this will motivate more people to help the families out. Whatever you can do.”
