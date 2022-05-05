State, county and Bay St. Louis city officials gathered on Friday to celebrate groundbreaking for the long-awaited Bayou LaCroix Boat Launch project.
“Today was a momentous occasion as we broke ground on the Bayou LaCroix Boat Launch,” Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre said. “This project was made possible through GOMESA, DMR Tidelands Funds and the Sport Fish Restoration Program.”
Favre thanked several state and federal officials who made the project possible.
“We would like to thank our local officials for joining us today and Senator Roger Wicker, Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, Congressman Steven Palazzo, Brent Anderson, and Senator Philip Moran,” Favre said. “A special appreciation of thanks to Governor Tate Reeves, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann, and Secretary Michael Watson for all of your help in making this project become a reality.”
The Bayou LaCroix project has been in the works for years, starting with the acquisition of the property formerly known as “The Cave,” which privately operated as a bar, bait shop and boat launch for decades.
Bay City Engineer Jason Chiniche said the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources and the Boater Access Grant Program were instrumental in making the project happen.
Ward 6 Councilman Josh DeSalvo also thanked the original property owners, the Necaise family for their help.
“It’s an honor for (Rep. Brent Anderson) and I to bring this money back here to Hancock County, and it’s not easy,” since legislators all across the state lobby to get funding to their own projects.
However, Moran said, “It’s one of many we’ve been able to do and there are a lot more on the way.”
Favre said work on the project should be complete by the end of August.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.