A Bay St. Louis resident died early Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Hwy. 90.
“State Troopers responded to an early morning crash on Hwy. 90 near Lakeshore Drive in Hancock County Wednesday at 5:45 a.m. that claimed the life of a Bay St. Louis resident,” according to a press release from Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs Officers Trooper Cal Robertson. “Arriving Troopers reported that the now-deceased was riding a bicycle along the shoulder of Hwy. 90 West when he was struck by a passenger car that was also traveling west.
“The deceased was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. The collision is currently under investigation by MHP.”
The name of the victim has not yet been publicly released.
The Sea Coast Echo will have more information In the case as soon as it becomes available.
