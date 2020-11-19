Demolition began Thursday on the old Bay St. Louis Police Department, which was closed a few years ago due to black mold infestation.
“We finally got started on it,” Mayor Mike Favre said Thursday. “It should just take us a couple of days to have it down. We look forward to having it done and having a new police department for our men and women in blue.”
The city awarded the demolition contract to Bean Excavating & Dirtwork, LLC, which submitted the lowest, best bid for the job at $26,000. Other bidders included Concrete Busters of Louisiana, $94,900; Morreale Construction, $31,355; and Twin L Construction, $95,000.
The Bay P.D. is currently housed in the city hall building on Hwy. 90, but quarters there are a little cramped, officials say. Favre said the city intends to build the new department at the site of the old one, at the corner of Hwy. 90 and Main Street.
Favre announced in July that the city had received more than $2.5 million in grant money through the Mississippi Legislature from the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund — $1.5 million for the revitalization of the Depot District and $1 million for the new police department.
“We anticipate the new station will be approximately 8,500 square feet and will provide state-of-the-art facilities for employees and citizens,” Police Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. said at the time. “There will be space within the structure for citizens and our youth to interact with the department staff in a positive environment.”
Favre said Thursday that he hopes the city council will make a selection for architectural and engineering services for the both the police department and the Depot revitalization project at its next meeting.
“The police department may be done in two phases, depending on what we can get in grant funds, and through the sale of the garden club building — those funds will be used for the p.d., as well,” Favre said.
The city recently sold the garden club building on Main Street to John McDonald Realty for $258,000, Favre said.
“That’s going to give us close to $1.5 million to start the police department … We do have funds set aside through the grant (for the police department), but we do hope to receive some additional funds in the next legislative session,” Favre said.
