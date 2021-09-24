The Bay St. Louis City Council met in special session last week to approve a $28.7 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year, as well as a new salary ordinance that will enable pay raises for city employees.
Total projected revenues for the FY 2022 budget are $28,764,547. Total projected expenditures are $28,615,138.
The council also voted to approve an ordinance adopting a new salary schedule with raises for every employee of the city.
“We gave police and fire a six-percent across-the-board raise,” Councilman-at-Large Gary Knoblock said, “and all employees that were at $15 an hour and below got a four-percent raise. Everybody above $15 an hour will get a three-percent raise.”
Although the new budget begins Oct. 1, the raises will not take effect until November.
“It’s really more a cost-of-living index raise,” Knoblock said, “but the police and fire departments got a little bit more than that — we’re trying to retain police and firemen.”
Knoblock said the new payroll ordinance simplifies the payroll schedule and frees up funds that might otherwise be obligated elsewhere.
“There is the payroll budget and the payroll ordinance that may be different,” he said, explaining that someone may actually be making $10 an hour but there might be up to $15 per hour budgeted for that position.
“We did away with that and that kind of released $100,000 in budgeted payroll raises,” Knoblock said.
The FY 2022 budget includes $2,530,346 in total expenditures for the municipal harbor, with matching total revenues projected at $788,760 for operating revenue; $1,600,000 from grants; and $1,534 from interest; $108,250 through transfers; and $31,802 from the beginning cash budget.
This year’s city budget includes a total tax levy of 67.8 mills, which is down two mills from the previous year, but will still bring in more money since the property valuation went up, Knoblock said.
The city’s tax levies for the upcoming year include 22.59 mills for the general fund; 2.06 mills for the 2020 G.O. Public Improvement Bond; 1.17 mills for the 2016 G.O. Public Improvement Road Bond; .93 mills for the City-County Public Library Fund; 1.24 mills for the School Three Mill Note; 39.85 mills for the School District Maintenance Fund; and 41.09 Mills for Schools.
Last year, one mill was worth approximately $136,000 dollars. This year, one mill is worth around $170,000.
“If we had kept the millage the same, it would have been a million dollar tax increase for entire city,” Knoblock said, “but we rolled back $340,000.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.