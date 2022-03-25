The Bay St. Louis City Council on Wednesday ratified Mayor Mike Favre’s appointment of Janell Payne Toney to the Bay-Waveland School District Board of Trustees.
“She’s going to bring more to the table,” Favre said this week. “I’m looking forward to working with her and the school board and bringing more opportunities for our students.”
Favre said about 15 people had applied for the position, which is being vacated by board member Vicky Arnold.
“We interviewed eight for the position,” Favre said, and Toney was the best candidate.
"I believe Ms. Toney's experience in education and social work will prove to be of valuable service to the school district, and I look forward to the great work she will do for continued progress in BWSD," Favre said.
Dr. Gregory Barabino, president of the Hancock County Branch of the NAACP, praised Favre and the council for bringing “diversity” back to the school board.
“The NAACP Education Committee would like for everyone who believes in diversity and advocates for representation of all communities in leadership to salute Mayor Mike Favre, Bay-Waveland School District and city council for this appointment,” Barabino said on social media. “I would like to thank the members of the NAACP for their dedicated work to holding on and pushing for the return of a diverse school board with 38 percent Black children in the school district.
“Thanks Ms. Janell Payne (Toney) for accepting this nomination and future dedication in the field of education and equality for all.”
Toney has a Master’s degree in education from William Carey University and a Bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southern Mississippi.
She previously worked as a counselor and family protection worker for the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services and the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services, and has more than 10 years’ experience as an educator.
She has served as a teacher in both the Gulfport and Long Beach school districts, and in the HIllsborough County School District in Brandon, Fla.
Toney will officially take office at the first BWSD Board of Trustees meeting in April.
In other action Wednesday, the council discussed the state’s recent regulations on medical marijuana and whether to “opt in or out.”
The council scheduled a workshop on the matter.
“I think it could be very good for Bay St. Louis,” Favre said, “if very restricted, and with a lot of things in place to protect the city and the state, as well.
“Of course, the health department is working on a lot of restrictions for these types of businesses. They already have stipulations for (proximity to) churches, schools, daycares, and other things like that. They’ve already started the groundwork for us on a lot of it.
“Around 84 percent of Bay St. Louis voted for this, so I think the support for the citizens is there.”
The workshop is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, at the Bay St. Louis City Council Chambers.
