The city of Bay St. Louis, the Southern Rail Commission and Amtrak on Monday broke ground on the new A.D.A.-compliant train platform at the historic Bay St. Louis Depot in anticipation of the long-awaited reactivation of the Gulf Coast Amtrak route.
“This is the first of many steps, we hope,” Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre said Monday. “It’s going to be a great thing, not only for Bay St. Louis, but (for communities) all the way from New Orleans to Mobile.”
The project is “a wonderful example of the partnership” between federal, state and local officials and citizens, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Transportation Polly Trottenberg said Monday. “The local voices here have been really crucial” to the effort.
“Bay St. Louis kicked this thing off and kicked it off right …,” Southern Rail Commission Chairman Knox Ross said Monday, “and we’re eternally grateful for it.”
The passenger rail restoration project has been in the works since early 2016, when members of the SRC, Sen. Roger Wicker and then-Gov. Phil Bryant conducted an Amtrak tour from New Orleans to Jacksonville, Fla., stopping in Bay St. Louis and other points on the Gulf Coast along the way.
The city of Bay St. Louis has been working with county, state and federal officials to secure funds for needed updates at the Depot grounds and throughout the district to accommodate the new service.
Once the service is operational, Ross said, there will also be stops in Gulfport, Biloxi and Pascagoula.
Ross said the service would be a huge boon for Bay St. Louis, bringing two trains a day in from New Orleans, and two trains a day in from Mobile.
He credited Bay residents Nikki Moon and Kay Kell with being instrumental in helping get the service going. Moon is the former owner of the Bay Town Inn and former president of the Coastal Mississippi tourism board. Kell is a long time member of the Souther Rail Commission.
“They’ve been leading the way on this and without them here, today doesn’t really count.”
Ross said there’s still no firm date for when the Amtrak service will resume, but said he was “confident” the National Transportation Safety Board would resolve the issues between Amtrak and CSX soon.
“It’s in the hands of the Transportation Board,” Kell said last week, but “We’re very optimistic and we’re trying to get as ready as we can be so that when we get the green light that we can go,” then the service can immediately begin.
“We’re the first project of all the depots,” Kell said.
Thomas L. “Todd” Stennis, III, senior manager at Amtrak, said Monday that making the Bay Depot ADA-compliant is just Phase 1 of the project.
Under Phase 2, he said, “We’re going to come back and (overhaul) the entire platform. That will be in the next two to three years, after the service is up and running.”
