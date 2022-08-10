The Bay St. Louis City Council last week approved an ordinance to adopt the 2018 International Property Maintenance Code.
“This is about property maintenance to keep the city looking good,” City Clerk Michael J. Reso said.
While the city has long had ordinances and codes in effect to require homeowners to keep their properties in relatively good shape, city officials said the new code is a first for the city and sets the most comprehensive rules and standards to date. It applies to both private and commercial properties.
According to the ordinance, the new code is “for regulating and governing the conditions and maintenance of all property, buildings and structures by providing the standards for supplied utilities and facilities and other physical things and conditions essential to ensure that structures are safe and sanitary and fit for occupation and use; and the condemnation of buildings and structures unfit for human occupancy and use, and the demolition of such existing structures in the City of Bay St. Louis; and providing for the issuance of permits and collection of fees therefor,” and will be administered by the city building official.
It includes rules for sidewalks and driveways, parking lots, parking spaces, fencing, parking and storage of vehicles and recreational equipment, as well as yard storage.
Under the new ordinance, wire fencing other than chain link will no longer be permitted, and barbed and razor wire will only be permitted in commercial or industrial zones.
“Chain link fences (including hurricane fences, cyclone fences, chain wire or other zig zag pattern fences), where permitted by applicable zoning ordinances and/or other city ordinances, including, but not limited to historical preservation ordinances, must have vertical posts and horizontal rails, which shall be maintained in good repair,” according to the code. “Terminal posts must be set in concrete footings, and line posts must not be more than 10 feet apart. Tension wires and fencing must be galvanized and maintained in good repair. Leaning posts and damaged rails are not permitted.
“Fences not otherwise addressed (including, but not limited to, picket, wood, PVC) shall be maintained in good repair. Posts must be vertical. Notwithstanding, prior approved decorative designs that require other than vertical pickets in an architecturally pleasing manner as determined and prior approved by the code official may be provided.
“Wood fences installed on a corner lot or anywhere a fence is visible from the street, the wooden slats or planks must be installed on the outside of the framing. Fence posts shall not exceed the height of the slats or planks except for pre-approved (by the code official) decorative purposes and except for pre-engineered sections.”
Reso said that existing properties that don’t quite meet the new fencing requirements will be “grandfathered” in, but moving forward, new fencing must meet the new code.
As for residential parking, “No vehicle may be parked in the front yard or side yard of a premises in a residential zoning district unless it is parked on a concrete (including pavers), asphalt, stone or gravel drive way or area set aside for parking,” according to the code. “Where no onsite parking on a concrete (including pavers), asphalt, stone or gravel driveway or area set aside for parking is available, a vehicle may be parked at a location in the yard consistent with parking areas at adjacent premises.
“Automotive vehicles or trailers of any kind, including recreational vehicles, as defined by this ordinance, without a current license plate shall not be parked or stored on any residentially zoned property other than in completely enclosed buildings, nor shall such vehicles be parked or stored on, or in, the streets therein. … . Further, in all residentially zoned districts, on street parking shall be permitted only for vehicles up to ten thousand (10,000) pounds gross vehicle weight (manufacturer’s capacity rating) and having tires not to exceed thirty (30) inches in diameter.
“Major recreational equipment, including boats, boat trailers, travel trailers, campers or camper trucks, coaches, motorized dwellings, recreational vehicles or similar equipment shall not be parked or stored in required front yard of any zoning district. No such equipment shall be used for living, sleeping, or housekeeping purposes on any lot except in an approved location, such as a RV campground.”
The new code also addresses yard storage and open carports.
“Clutter (i.e., debris, rubbish, unused equipment) may not accumulate in a yard,” according to the code. “Items used for other than their intended use are prohibited where, in the opinion of the code official, they cause a blight or are visually detracting to the harmony of the surrounding properties.
“Open carports are to be maintained in a clean and uncluttered state and may not be used for storage of indoor furniture, appliances, machinery or equipment. Vehicles are allowed in open carports.”
Boats and trailers must be registered with the state of Mississippi and may be parked only in side and rear yards.
The ordinance also codifies the use of outdoor furniture on patios and porches.
“Furniture intended for interior spaces may not be used or stored on porches, open carports or anywhere in view of the street,” according to the ordinance. “Except as provided otherwise, portable outdoor furniture such as patio chairs must be maintained in good repair and may not be placed in front yards except while in use. Notwithstanding the foregoing, portable outdoor furniture may be placed and allowed to remain in areas designed for such (patios, porches, gazebos, and the like). Concrete outdoor furniture may be installed and must be maintained in good repair.
The ordinance also provides remedies for property owners who get cited under the new rules, allowing them to appeal to the city council. To appeal, the property owner must pay a $50 filing fee, which would be refunded should the council determine there is merit to the appeal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.