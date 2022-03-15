Officers from the Bay St. Louis Police Department on Monday seized multiple cats from a Carroll Avenue home in an apparent “hoarding situation.”
Police said the cats were discovered when Hancock County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at the property over an unrelated incident. Officials said the owner voluntarily agreed to surrender the animals, and it was not a case of animal cruelty.
According to the Hancock County Animal Shelter’s Facebook page, the shelter was closed Monday and half a day on Tuesday “so our staff may assist Animal Control with an emergency situation.”
Witnesses said at least 17 cats were removed from the home.
A spokeswoman for the Friends of the Animal Shelter in Hancock County said Tuesday that the group has not issued a specific statement on the incident, but said, “We advocate for the spay and neuter of all domestic pets. That is the best way to prevent animal overpopulation.”
In Pass Christian last week, a Pass Christian couple was charged with 70 counts of cruelty to animals after 69 dogs and a cat were seized from their home.
Pass Christian Police Chief Daren Freeman said publicly that the animals were in “rough condition,” and the situation was “horrific.”
Ethel and Richard Ross were both arrested and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, each on a $3,500 bond.
The animals were taken to the Humane Society of South Mississippi.
“Yesterday afternoon we were notified of an animal hoarding situation by Pass Christian Animal Control, and what was originally thought to be around 17 large dogs, turned into 69 dogs and one cat,” according to the HSSM Facebook page. “Several of which are pregnant, and one has already given birth to nine puppies just this morning. … All departments came together to make the transition for these animals as smooth as possible. After having an increase in our intake numbers via stray animals and owner surrenders over the past few months, we were already bursting at the seams housing animals in every possible location. We are now having to house these animals in a last resort area which was a dedicated space to allow our shelter dogs to run and play indoors during inclement weather.
“After unloading the shocking number of animals and getting them settled into their kennels last night, HSSM’s team seized an additional 11 chihuahuas from another hoarding situation first thing this morning. It is disheartening that this horrendous neglect and abuse continues happening right in our own community. There are only so many animal welfare organizations and homes for these animals to be adopted into. Spay/neuter is crucial and local legislation improvements must be made.
“As the Pass Christian case is currently an ongoing investigation, HSSM cannot respond to any specifics regarding the animals, but rest assured that they are all receiving love and medical care by HSSM’s dedicated team of staff members.”
On March 3, Jessica Collins of Saucier was charged with one felony count of animal cruelty and 30 misdemeanor counts of simple animal cruelty after more than 30 dead dogs were found on her property. Some had been burned and others were in trash bags. More than a dozen live dogs were seized form the property.
Collins also reported surrendered 14 dogs she had on a property in Pass Christian. A hearing has been scheduled in the case for April 20 in Harrison County Justice Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.