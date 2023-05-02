Waveland Police Chief Michael Prendergast on Tuesday confirmed an “in-house investigation is going on” into assault charges filed against Assistant Police Chief Phillip Pavolini and his wife Cynthia in Stone County.
Prendergast deferred any further comment until after the investigation is complete.
The couple’s estranged son-in-law filed the complaint on Monday, alleging that on Friday, he got into a dispute with the Pavolinis at their daughter’s Stone County home.
The man is reportedly separated from the Pavolinis’ daughter and embroiled in a battle for child custody.
In the complaint, he claimed that — while visiting the home for a Harrison County court-ordered visitation pick-up of he and his ex’s child — Phillip Pavolini fired a gun near his head and that Cynthia Pavolini slapped him.
The couple turned themselves in on Monday and were each released on $1,000 bond, according to Stone County court records.
Pavolini is currently on medical leave, Prendergast said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.