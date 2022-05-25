While the Pirate Day in the Bay celebration was going on in Old Town Bay St. Louis on Saturday, The Arts, Hancock County hosted huge crowds all day long in the Depot Arts District for the triumphant return of its ArtsAlive! celebration.
“We were thrilled,” Lea Ellison said, vice-president of The Arts, Hancock County, and ArtsAlive! coordinator, said. “We were thrilled, and we could not have done it without wonderful, wonderful volunteers. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! Something like this is never a solo effort, it’s always a community effort.”
ArtsAlive, Hancock County’s premiere arts festival, celebrates art by showcasing some of the region’s best professional artists.
It got its start back in 2004 as a studio tour of members of The Arts, Hancock County. Over the years, the festival grew to encompass all of Old Town Bay St. Louis, with artists exhibiting in multiple media all over the downtown area. The 2019 fest drew more than 5,000 visitors, but the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed the event for 2020 and 2021.
The Arts board of directors determined to bring the festival back in a bold new way for 2022.
“We moved to the Depot Arts District, which is an area of town that is growing by leaps and bounds,” Ellison said. “We were very pleased to be able to do that, because we’re building our studio and design center there,” at the former Carter Church Studio on Sycamore Street, donated to The Arts by Mamie Hillery.
“It gave us a coherent site as opposed to wandering around to different sites in downtown Bay St. Louis.
“The (BSL) Little Theatre was very kind to let us set up there and … we were able to use the Community Hall for our student art exhibit, which we did in conjunction with Friends of the Animal Shelter in Hancock County. The Friends had invited about 300 students to submit their artwork of animals, and some of them were quite amazing.”
The Community Hall also served as the site for teaching artists and artisans, as well as the location for the culinary dessert competition.
“It was a very busy day,” Matt Stieffel, another of the festival’s volunteers, said. “We definitely had some crossover with the Pirate Day folks coming in, but it was big.
“The new space, moving into the historic Depot Arts District, everything worked out well. … The culinary competition, everything was very well-attended.”
“The people who were there seemed to be having a good time and I saw a lot of smiles,” Ellison said.
Next year’s event should be much larger, she said.
“ArtsAlive 2023 is going to be bigger and better, because at that point, we hope to be able to use the Depot grounds themselves, which are under construction right now. We hope to have an expanded site next year and we hope to have more artists, more performers.”
For more information about ArtsAlive! 2023, please visit www.hancockarts.org.
