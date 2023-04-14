The Arts, Hancock County’s premier festival and showcase — ArtsAlive! — returns to Bay St. Louis this Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free admission and free parking at the historic Bay Depot Grounds and the Depot-Arts District.
The event will include multiple stages, food trucks, vendors and art happenings, and two on-site information booths will give you an hour by hour schedule of what is going on where.
Outdoor activities are spread around the Depot Arts District grounds.These include the Artists and Artisans Trail which is an opportunity for artists and artisans to show and sell their artwork. Multiple stages provide music and theater performances.
Inside activities are held in the adjoining Community Center at 301 Blaize Avenue.The Student Art Exhibit showcases the talent of up and coming local artists. MakerSpace includes dozens of artists demonstrating their art and crafts. Here you’ll see artists share their techniques and explain their creative processes. Information on classes is readily available.
A popular event is the Culinary Desert Competition, also inside the Community Center. It is a lot of fun and cash prizes are given for first, second and third places.
The lineup of musicians & dancers includes:
• Shannon Bayou Williford (traditional Blues & Americana)
• Jim Breland & Mary Vigueira Duo (Classic Pop)
• Mississippi Fred G (Original Southern Blues/Rock)
• Savage Rose (Alternative Rock)
• Jesse Loya (Blues)
• Tjon (Classic Rock & Soul)
• Priestess Sisters Fire Dancers
• Jaqueline Lemoine’s Belly Dancers
Come stroll among art booths, MakerSpace, a children’s art exhibit and a Culinary Arts competition. Feel free to bring your lawn chairs to relax, enjoy our variety of food trucks, and enjoy magical art and music.
ArtsAlive started back in 2004 as a studio tour of members of The Arts, Hancock County. Over the years, the festival grew to encompass all of Old Town Bay St. Louis, with artists exhibiting in multiple media all over the downtown area. The Arts board of directors moved it to the newly-christened Depot-Arts District last year.For more information, check out www.hancockarts.org or call Angelle at 228-342-4521.
