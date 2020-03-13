The Arts, Hancock County on Friday announced that due to Coronavirus, COVID-19, precautionary measures, this year’s Arts Alive!, which was scheduled for March 21-22 in Bay St. Louis has been postponed.
According to a Facebook post from The Arts, “based on guidance from the Mississippi Department of Health and in consultation with local officials, it has been recommended that all public gatherings of greater than 250 people are cancelled. Out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of public health and safety of the community and all of our festival participants, we are following the recommendations that have been issued.”
New tentative dates for Arts Alive! are Sept. 19 and 20.
