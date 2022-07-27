Bay St. Louis city officials on Tuesday broke ground for the long-awaited Bay St. Louis Public Safety Complex.
“This thing started probably four years ago as just a dream,” Mayor Mike Favre said during the ceremony.
Favre said the 10,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art building will still offer the police department room to grow, and will be the facility that the city’s police officers and citizens deserve.
Favre thanked the Mississippi Legislature for procuring money for the project from the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund and Mississippi Development Authority, particularly Sen. Philip Moran, Rep. Brent Anderson and Rep. Richard Bennet. He also thanked former Police Chief Gary Ponthieux, Jr., who “was very instrumental in getting the funding.”
“It was a great group effort,” Moran said. “It’s been a long time, but it’s a great day and I look forward to walking through the front door (of the new department) in the future.”
Favre said Gov. Tate Reeves sent a letter congratulating the city on the groundbreaking, saying “This is an exciting time for the Bay St. Louis Police Department and everybody who knows and loves it.”
The Bay St. Louis City Council awarded the construction contract for the facility in May to Gulfport-based Dan Hensarling, Inc., which presented the lowest bid of $4,193,000 for the project.
The old Bay St. Louis Police Department was demolished in November 2020 due to extensive black mold infestation.
The Bay P.D. is currently housed in the city hall building on Hwy. 90, but quarters there are a little cramped, officials say.
The new building will be slightly further down Main Street from the old one, next to the Bay St. Louis Fire Department on city-owned property
The new complex will provide state-of-the art facilities for employees and citizens, including booking areas, holding cells, interview rooms and a forensics processing facility.
The department is also seeking a new police chief, after Ponthieux retired last month. Favre said Ponthieux’s replacement should be appointed soon.
