Hancock County deputies on Monday responded to an armed robbery in the northern part of the county, chasing the suspect through Harrison into Jackson County, where she was arrested without incident.
According to a press release from Hancock Sheriff Ricky Adam, deputies “responded to the Dollar General on Highway 43 near North Benville Road in reference to an armed robbery. During the armed robbery, the suspect held two employees at gun point demanding money. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency. The store employees were able to provide the Sheriff’s Office with a description of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.”
While on his way to the scene, a deputy spotted the suspect’s vehicle traveling south on Hwy. 603.
“The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle,” Adam said. “The driver of the vehicle did not comply and refused to stop, leading deputies to pursue the vehicle through Hancock, Harrison and into Jackson County.
“Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, who was assisted by multiple agencies, was able to get the vehicle stopped. Once stopped, a black female exited the vehicle with a handgun and began pointing the weapon at her head. After several minutes, deputies and officers from all the agencies were able to take her into custody without incident.”
The suspect was identified via an i.d. card at the scene as Tony Haynes and was transported to the Hancock County Jail, Adam said.
“As with any booking, suspects are fingerprinted and those fingerprints are run through AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System),” Adam said. “A later return of those results showed that the female was actually Celeste Sellers and is currently a wanted fugitive out of Alabama and Georgia on charges of fraud and burglary.”
Sellers is a Birmingham, Ala.-resident.
All the money stolen from the Dollar General was recovered, Adam said.
Sellers was charged with armed robbery, providing false information to a police officer, felony fleeing and reckless driving.
As of press time Tuesday, she was still being held at the Hancock County Jail, pending an initial hearing in Hancock Justice Court, scheduled for Feb. 28. She was being held on $51,000 in total bonds, jail records show.
Adam said that both Alabama and Georgia authorities have been notified that Sellers is in custody.
The Hancock Sheriff’s Office, along with the Bay St. Louis and Waveland police departments, is investigating a string of armed robberies and attempted robberies across the county in recent months.
Earlier this month, there was an attempted robbery at the Hwy. 90 Quick Stop in Bay St. Louis, formerly known as Poppy’s. In that incident, however, store employees had locked the door and the suspect was unable to get into the business.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a previous armed robbery at the Hwy. 90 Quick Stop that occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 — a man in a black mask, black long-sleeved shirt, blue pants and a camouflage bucket hat forced his way behind the counter and made a store employee open the cash register at gunpoint, before emptying it and running off.
Anyone with information in that case is asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office or Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191 or Inv. Burkett with the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-466-6910.
On Nov. 28, at approximately 7:48 p.m., an unknown suspect robbed the Dollar General located at 603 Hwy. 90. The suspect ini that incident was wearing a trash bag, ski mask and gloves, and fled in a dark-colored SUV, police said.
The Waveland Police Department and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are also investigating robberies “involving who is believed to be the same suspect(s),” according to Bay police.
At about 7:32 p.m. on Dec. 1, Waveland police were dispatched to the Mobil Food Mart — also known as “Stop & Shop” — after an armed robbery there.
“Officers arrived and spoke to the store clerk, who advised that she was sweeping the store when a man with a gun walked in and ordered here to open the cash register and for her to give him all of the money in the register,” Waveland Police Chief Michael Prendergast said at the time. “The male took the cash and ordered her not to move while he pointed the gun at her. (He) grabbed the cash and ran out of the store.”
The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5’7” with a slender build and dreadlocks. He was wearing red Adidas jogging pants at the time of the robbery.
