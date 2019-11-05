Well, there isn't a new sheriff in town -- Sheriff Ricky Adam ran unopposed in Tuesday's general election -- but there are a couple of new judges, a new supervisor and two new state representatives.

Hancock County voters on Tuesday elected Brent Anderson, the long-serving public works director of the city of Waveland, as the new state representative for District 122. Anderson, a Republican, defeated former Bay St. Louis City Councilwoman Wendy McDonald, a Democrat, 4,007 to 1,914 on Tuesday, according to unofficial totals.

"I cannot thank the people of Hancock County District 122 enough for their support," Anderson said Tuesday night after the final ballots were tallied. "I can assure you that I will work hard for Hancock County. The overwhelming confidence and support that was given to me is greatly appreciated."

Anderson will take the seat vacated by Rep. David Baria, who did not seek reelection.

"I would like to thank Rep. Baria for his time served for the people of Hancock County," Anderson said, "and I would also like to thank Miss Wendy for a clean, respectful race and I wish her the best of luck in all her future endeavors."

In perhaps the biggest upset of the night,Theresa M. Ryan unseated long-serving District 1 Supervisor David Yarborough. Ryan, a Republican, earned 843 votes in unofficial totals; Yarborough, an independent, earned 659. Democratic candidate Jefferson J. "Buster" Verdin IV earned 249.

Hancock Circuit Clerk officials said Tuesday there will be no run-offs.

In the Justice Court Judge 2 race, Republican Brian S. Necaise -- who defeated incumbent Judge Jay Lagasse in the primary -- won the seat. Necaise earned 2,878 votes to Independent candidate Teresa Ehrlich's 1,189.

In the Justice Court Judge 3 race, Republican candidate Eric C. Moran earned the right to replace Judge Tommy Carver -- who had vacated the position in an unsuccessful primary bid for sheriff. Moran defeated Libertarian candidate Lynn T. Smith 2,283 to 526, according to unofficial totals.

In the Constable 3 race, Republican Paul Taylor won, earning 1,509 votes to Democrat Steven L. Saucier's 603 and Independent candidate Guy "Tater" Graham's 842.

Among other winners on Tuesday:

• Incumbent District 2 Supervisor Greg Shaw, R., held on to his seat, defeating Henry "Hank" Ward, I.,789-287.

• Incumbent District 4 Supervisor Scotty Adam, R., won over Thaddeus Collier, D., 1,634 to 804.

In statewide races, Hancock County voters echoed the rest of Mississippi, casting the majority of ballots for Republicans. In the governor's race, Republican Tate Reeves won 7,763 votes in Hancock County, while Democrat Jim Hood earned 3,147; Constitution candidate Bob Hickingbottom, 18; and Independent David R. Singletary, 124.

In the lieutenant governor's race, Hancock County favored current Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, a Republican, over Democrat Jay Hughes by 8,241 to 2,685.

In the Attorney General's race, Lynn Fitch, R., defeated Jennifer Riley Collins, D., 8,217 to 2,716.

Election results should be certified by Wednesday afternoon.

The winners of Tuesday's races will take office in January.

See Saturday's edition of the Sea Coast Echo for complete vote totals.